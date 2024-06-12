African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF remained flat at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. African Rainbow Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

About African Rainbow Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.