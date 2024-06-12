African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF remained flat at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. African Rainbow Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
About African Rainbow Minerals
