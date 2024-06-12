Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,611.32

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2,611.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011421 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

