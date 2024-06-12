Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 47,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRS. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

