Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.42 and last traded at $79.42. 2,988,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,338,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 264.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.