ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 263.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 287,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,436,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 152,294 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

