Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 1.2%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.22). Approximately 84,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 351,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.28).

AFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 465 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £468.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 389.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.53.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

