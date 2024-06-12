Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $298.92. 48,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,703. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.85 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average is $337.44. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

