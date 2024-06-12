Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Alpha Square Group S LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Rani Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.12% of Rani Therapeutics worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on RANI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RANI
Rani Therapeutics Price Performance
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Rani Therapeutics Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.