Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Alpha Square Group S LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Rani Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.12% of Rani Therapeutics worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RANI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RANI

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RANI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,806. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.