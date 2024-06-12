AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.15. 257,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. Insiders have sold 192,124 shares of company stock worth $5,791,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

