Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Shares Down 13.3%

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 124,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 135,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Altai Resources Trading Down 7.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24.
About Altai Resources
Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.
