Altitude Crest Partners Inc. Invests $11.22 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. argenx accounts for 7.5% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $380.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,245. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

