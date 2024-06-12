Altitude Crest Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,844,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Aligos Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. owned 3.80% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 105,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

