AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 11,031,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,088,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

