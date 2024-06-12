Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $47,778,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AS stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

