American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 0.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.45% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $318,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

