American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 37,165 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 225,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,239. The company has a market cap of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

