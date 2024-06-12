Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 58,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $66,446,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,624. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.93 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

