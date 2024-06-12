Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $152.38

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,637 shares of company stock worth $35,646,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

