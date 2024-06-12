Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $20.50

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.