Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Announces Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AEP traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.53). 4,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 705.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.88. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.26).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

