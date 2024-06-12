Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc Announces Dividend of $0.15 (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON AEP traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.53). 4,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 705.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.88. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.26).
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo-Eastern Plantations
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.