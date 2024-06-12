Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,482. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

