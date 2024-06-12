Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Ferroglobe accounts for about 1.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 927,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

