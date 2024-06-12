Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 727,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,799. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

