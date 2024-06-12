Appian Way Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 228.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 2,430,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,417. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.