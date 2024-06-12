Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.38 and last traded at $215.96. Approximately 68,025,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 61,493,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 112.7% in the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.