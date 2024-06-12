Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.77 and last traded at $235.28. Approximately 1,539,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,731,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.97.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

