Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 2.4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.22 and last traded at $227.08. Approximately 1,192,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,742,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.3% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

