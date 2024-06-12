Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAOI. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

