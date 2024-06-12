Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $480.00

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.11), with a volume of 191239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of £132.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,526.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 448.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.66.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

