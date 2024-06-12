Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aramark traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 167600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

