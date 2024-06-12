Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,834 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HLI traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.48. 299,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,068. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

