Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ICF International worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.36. 140,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,951. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

