Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $74,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,535,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.11. The stock has a market cap of $494.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.37 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

