Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,605. The company has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

