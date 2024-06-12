Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in TFI International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in TFI International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 175,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

