Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,011. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

