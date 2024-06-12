Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,325 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FirstService worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Up 2.1 %

FirstService stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

