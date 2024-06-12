Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $92,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

DHI traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,877. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

