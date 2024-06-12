Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Sells $2,845,500.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.4 %

ARHS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 680,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

