Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

AACI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

