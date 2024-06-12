Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 731.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOGO. ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 437.4% during the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 291.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 78,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

