Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.18 and last traded at $126.18. Approximately 98,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 386,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after buying an additional 228,457 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

