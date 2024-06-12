ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $768.07

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $768.07 and last traded at $748.24, with a volume of 31938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $747.34.

ASM International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.62.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

ASM International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.