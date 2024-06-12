ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.1992 dividend. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.