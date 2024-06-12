ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 98,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,429. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

