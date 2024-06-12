Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

