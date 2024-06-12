Astar (ASTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.44 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Astar has a total market cap of $488.87 million and $23.44 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,464,255,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,669,393,711 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

