AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZNCF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

