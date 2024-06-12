Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 23,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 price objective on Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Aton Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aton Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$25.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Aton Resources news, insider OU HEKTIK bought 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$112,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 613,000 shares of company stock worth $188,936. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.