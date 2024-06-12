Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 870,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 665,755 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATAT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 363.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after buying an additional 693,322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

